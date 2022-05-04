Grew cannabis to smoke at cheaper level

A man who was growing cannabis “to feed his habit at a cheaper level,” a court was told.

Sgt JJ Kirby said a house at Morrett Emo was searched under warrant on June 15 last year. During the search €20 of cannabis and “cannabis plants in the early stages of development were found in his house.” Sgt Kirby said the cannabis plants were valued at €800.

Brian Delaney 29 of Morrett Emo was charged with possession of drugs for personal use and cultivating drugs following the search.



Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said one plant was grounds for the cultivation charge. He explained that his client was a cannabis user and “he was smoking two to three joints of weed per day.” The defendant still uses cannabis and “he has indicated that the weed helps him relax,” he remarked.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client has no previous convictions under the misuse of drugs act and “he knows he can’t use cannabis and certainly can’t cultivate it.” The court was told the defendant works as a warehouse operative and has three children. Mr Fitzgerald said he might benefit from a probation report.

Noting the defendants willingness to engage with the probation services, Judge Patricia Cronin ordered a probation report and remanded the man on continuing bail to a court sitting on July 14.