Stole Avocado and Noodles worth €3.57

A man appeared in court charged with stealing noodles and avocado valued at €3.57 from Tesco in Portlaoise.

David Hebel 43, of 5 Castle Avenue, Kilminchy, Portlaoise had worked in security for a number of years and had no addiction or financial issues, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.

Sgt JJ Kirby, who described the accused as a very decent man, told the court the accused had gone into Tesco and taken noodles and avocado valued at €3.57 on April 17 last. Sgt Kirby said the man had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was pleading guilty to the theft charge. She said he had brought a letter of apology to court along with €50. “This man is a decent man. He has worked in security for a number of years,” Ms Fitzpatrick told the court. She said he was a family man and has no financial or addiction issues and “he won’t be putting himself in this position again.”

Judge Patricia Cronin said the Sergeant has been very helpful to the defendant and she dismissed the charge. She warned the defendant that if he appeared before the court again it is highly unlikely that he would be as fortunate.