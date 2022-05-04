Search

05 May 2022

Stole Avocado and Noodles worth €3.57

Stole Avocado and Noodles worth €3.57

Reporter:

Court Reporter

04 May 2022 11:33 PM

A man appeared in court charged with stealing noodles and avocado valued at €3.57 from Tesco in Portlaoise.

David Hebel 43, of 5 Castle Avenue, Kilminchy, Portlaoise had worked in security for a number of years and had no addiction or financial issues, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told. 

Sgt JJ Kirby, who described the accused as a very decent man, told the court the accused had gone into Tesco and taken noodles and avocado valued at €3.57 on April 17 last. Sgt Kirby said the man had no previous convictions.  

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was pleading guilty to the theft charge. She said he had brought a letter of apology to court along with €50. “This man is a decent man. He has worked in security for a number of years,” Ms Fitzpatrick told the court. She said he was a family man and has no financial or addiction issues and “he won’t be putting himself in this position again.” 

Judge Patricia Cronin said the Sergeant has been very helpful to the defendant and she dismissed the charge. She warned the defendant that if he appeared before the court again it is highly unlikely that he would be as fortunate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media