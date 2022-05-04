Laois Offaly TD contacts EU energy commissioner over alleged ESB monopoly

A Laois Offaly TD has contacted the European Energy Commissioner claiming the ESB is operating a monopoly capable of keeping energy prices artificially high.

Deputy Barry Cowen and MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher met with the European Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson to outline their serious concerns about the wholesale energy market in Ireland today.

Speaking after the meeting in Strasbourg, France, Deputy Cowen said: “During our meeting, we outlined the serious concerns we have about the market and how its dysfunctionality will impede Ireland’s ability to meet its renewable energy targets.”

“The dominant electricity provider in the county, ESB, has an effective monopoly in the wholesale sector. Their actions as a company have, I believe, the ability to artificially keep electricity prices high and shut out other renewable electricity suppliers in the country,” said Deputy Cowen.

He said: “The Commissioner understood the Irish market very well and listened to our concerns. The official complaints process has been commenced from an energy point of view through the Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).”

MEP Billy Kelleher said, “Ireland’s ability to meet its future renewables targets is being jeopardised. We need a full, independent investigation at national and EU level.”

He said: “As well as engaging with the Energy Commissioner, we will also be seeking to meet with the Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager. There can be no toleration of anti-competitive practices in a sector that affects citizens so much. Hard-pressed families cannot afford to keep paying artificially high electricity prices to maintain ESB’s profit margins.”