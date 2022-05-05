Death Notices in Laois - Thursday, April 5, 2022

Kathleen O'Connor - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, May 4 of Kathleen O'Connor of Carlow Road, Ballylinan.



In her 99th year. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Paddy and Martin, daughter Agnes, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (5th May) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan (via Carlow Road, Ballylinan), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Adrian Kelly - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Adrian Kelly of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Killoscully, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick. Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/CDL-7G_LsEQ

Kathleen Byrne - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, April 28 of Kathleen Byrne of Cabra, Dublin and formerly of Durrow.

After a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at The Mater Hospital, Kathleen, beloved mother of Geraldine. Pre-deceased by her brother Mick; Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brothers Paddy, Joe and Billy, sisters Margaret and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Christ the King, Cabra arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/cabra

The Cremation Service can be viewed at approximately 11.40am by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Maura Whelan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Maura (Maureen) Whelan of Dublin and Borris-in-Ossory, Laois



Peacefully, in the Bon Secours Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Stasia and brother Seán. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, Harry, Bill and Dan, by her sisters, Rita (Arrigan), Eileen (White), Kathleen (Elson), her sisters-in-law, Joan and Kathleen, her brothers-in-law Don and Patrick, her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large group of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday 4th, from 3pm to 5pm at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack (018394719). Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack Dublin 5 https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-church.

Removal afterwards to Borris-in-Ossory, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory on Friday 6th at 11am https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/ followed by burial in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

Danny Phelan - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Daniel (Danny) Phelan of Oldtown, Cullohill.



Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Barber). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, daughter Noelle (Hickey), sons Padraig and Donal, sisters Sister Mary Theresa (San Antonio, Texas), Margaret and Catherine, brother John, son in law David, daughter in law Patricia (nee Halligan), Donal's fiancée Amy, his adored grandchildren Jack, Gráinne and Darragh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Patrick Moss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Moss of 11 Esker Gate, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the care of The Staff at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Retired Bord na Mona employee. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Sean. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Devoted father to his sons and daughters and devoted grandfather to Aisling. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons John and his partner Janet and Paddy and his partner Val, daughters Valerie and Annette, sisters Myra, Carmel and Agnes, brother Billy, extended family, neighbours, former work colleagues, relatives and many friends.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. House Private Please. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Eddie Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Eddie Mulhall of Roskelton, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Arabella and Robert, brothers John, George, Richard and Martin, sisters Mabel and Gladys. Sadly missed by his children Jamie and Mckayla, partner Helena, sisters Nowell and Joan, brother Bertie, brother-in-law Paul, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath pn Tuesday evening from 7pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Roskelton Church (eircode R32 RR77), for Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon at 3pm, followed by Burial in St. Peter's Churchyard, Mountrath.

Sr. Immaculata Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Sr. Immaculata (Kathleen) Ryan, formerly of Durrow and Presentation Convent, Maynooth.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her sisters Nora, Mamie and Julia. Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, her brothers Paddy and Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Wednesday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for Evening Prayers at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

George Webster - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of George Webster of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



Retired Bord na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty and family Imelda, Elizabeth, Martina, Caroline, George, Keith, Julie and Susan, son in law Rob, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funersl Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Moloney's Friday morning at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla.



With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Reposing at his residence (Hawthorn Lodge) on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with prayers on both evenings at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. Family time at the house on Friday morning.