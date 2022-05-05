Children at Play signs for Laois estate with 'high number of children'

Residents of a Laois housing estate have requested Children at Play signs to be erected by Laois County Council.
The Fairways housing estate in Abbeyleix has "a high number of children" according to Cllr John Joe Fennelly.
He tabled a motion to the April meeting of Laois County Council to ask for the signs.
"Will you meet the residents association? They've been looking for signs. I know this estate well, there is a high number of children in the area," Cllr Fennelly said.
In reply, area engineer Wes Wilkinson said he would liaise on site with Cllr Fennelly.
