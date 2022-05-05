Cutest Laois Lidl superfan officially opens new Portlaoise store

Eanna O'Connor with Portlaoise Lidl store manager Ivars Zemvalds. Photo: Justin Farrelly
Four year old Lidl superfan Éanna O’Connor has officially opened the store in Portlaoise with the help of manager Ivars Zemvalds this Thursday, May 5.
Éanna O’Connor and his grandmother visited the Lidl site every day to watch the new store progress, befriending Martin Lawless the gateman who told management about his dedication. Éanna was fascinated with watching the store develop over the 6 months of construction and joyfully agreed to do Lidl the honour of opening the new state-of-the-art store in Portlaoise.
Lidl’s range of high-quality products at market-leading value is now on offer in a more spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles and increased parking. The state-of-the-art store will showcase a number of sustainable features including photovoltaic solar panels, heat recovery system, electric car chargers, and LED lighting.
In line with Lidl’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Portlaoise chose the local charity, Laois SPCA, to benefit from a €1,000 donation.
WATCH: The Leinster Express was there to video the queue for the new store here and the moment it opened, meeting some of the shoppers, read below.
