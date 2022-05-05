Search

05 May 2022

Laois teenage blackbelt wins two European Taekwon-Do medals

Shane Allison from Ballybrittas

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

05 May 2022 8:33 PM

A young Laois teenager who is a blackbelt in Taekwon-Do has just won two medals for Ireland at European level.

Shane Allison from Ballybrittas only turned 16 in April, but is already excelling for his country.

He was one of the youngest on the Irish team who travelled to Poreč, Croatia last week with Team Ireland to compete in the 36th Senior and 27th Junior AETF European Taekwon-Do Championships 2022.

A TY student in St. Paul’s Secondary School in Monasterevin, Shane began training in Taekwon-Do from a young age, initially with Portarlington Taekwon-Do and for the last number of years with Nio Taekwon-Do Newbridge. 

He now is a 1st Dan Black belt with numerous National titles, however his recent success at the European Championships was exceptional.

Shane competed in three separate categories at the European Championships.

On Thursday April 28 he competed in Individual Male Special Technique where, while he did not place on this occasion he competed really well and hopes to make the podium at future campaigns.

He won a Bronze Medal on Friday in the the Individual Male Junior Sparring -68kg Category on Friday after getting through tough rounds.

Shane went on to compete in the Male Junior Team Sparring category on Sunday May 1 and together with Finn Martin, Adam Power, Sam Keogh, Joey Shaw and Dannan Fox they battled hard, making it through to the final and taking Silver.

Shane has a bright future in Taekwon-Do and is looking forward to many more International Campaigns to come.

