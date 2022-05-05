Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise encourages people to consider midwifery as a future career

On Thursday, May 5 the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise celebrated the work undertaken by their team of midwives and asked people thinking about a future career to consider becoming a midwife. Maternity Services in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise have released a video to mark the occasion where midwives talk about why they chose midwifery as a career: https://youtu.be/HAcr_thaFmA

Ita Kinsella, Director of Midwifery at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise said: “As Director of Midwifery, I would like to pay tribute to the highly competent and dedicated group of midwives that work in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise who deliver high quality care in a kind and caring manner.

"I am proud and delighted to celebrate 100 years of progress in midwifery and to highlight the sustained changes that have been made over that period of time.

"As midwives we are the core part of the multidisciplinary team and we deliver care on a 24/7 basis, 365 days of the year to deliver high quality, safe, women centred care.

Eileen Whelan, Chief Director of Nursing & Midwifery & Quality Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said: “On today, International Day of the Midwifery 2022, I would like to thank our Midwives for their commitment to their profession and to all women & babies.

"Significant progress has already been made in implementing the National Maternity Strategy since its launch in 2016.

"We welcome the Revised Implementation Plan 2021-2026 and continuing the advancement of maternity services and future potential to introduce new models of care, including early discharge home and more support for care in the community, with a particular focus on recruitment, retention and supporting our staff.”

Marking the occasion, Maternity Services at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise held a day of information sessions for staff, including: Information Stand and Poster Presentation.

Considering a career in Midwifery? The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is currently hiring midwives.

More information: https://bit.ly/2SIpmnM

Email mrhpmidwiferyandnursingjobs@hse.ie to discuss the opportunities