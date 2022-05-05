Search

05 May 2022

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise encourages people to consider midwifery as a future career

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise encourages people to consider midwifery as a future career

Emma Crosby, Registered Midwife, Breda Hogan, Registered Midwife, Mini George, Clinical Midwife Manager 2, Emma Mullins Clinical Midwife Manager 3, Ita Kinsella, Director of Midwifery, Anu Jacob regi

Reporter:

Express Reporter

05 May 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

On Thursday, May 5 the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise celebrated the work undertaken by their team of midwives and asked people thinking about a future career to consider becoming a midwife. Maternity Services in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise have released a video to mark the occasion where midwives talk about why they chose midwifery as a career: https://youtu.be/HAcr_thaFmA

 Ita Kinsella, Director of Midwifery at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise said: “As Director of Midwifery, I would like to pay tribute to the highly competent and dedicated group of midwives that work in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise who deliver high quality care in a kind and caring manner.

"I am proud and delighted to celebrate 100 years of progress in midwifery and to highlight the sustained changes that have been made over that period of time.

"As midwives we are the core part of the multidisciplinary team and we deliver care on a 24/7 basis, 365 days of the year to deliver high quality, safe, women centred care.

 Eileen Whelan, Chief Director of Nursing & Midwifery & Quality Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said: “On today, International Day of the Midwifery 2022, I would like to thank our Midwives for their commitment to their profession and to all women & babies.

"Significant progress has already been made in implementing the National Maternity Strategy since its launch in 2016.

"We welcome the Revised Implementation Plan 2021-2026 and continuing the advancement of maternity services and future potential to introduce new models of care, including early discharge home and more support for care in the community, with a particular focus on recruitment, retention and supporting our staff.”

Marking the occasion, Maternity Services at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise held a day of information sessions for staff, including: Information Stand and Poster Presentation.

Considering a career in Midwifery? The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is currently hiring midwives.

More information: https://bit.ly/2SIpmnM

Email mrhpmidwiferyandnursingjobs@hse.ie to discuss the opportunities

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media