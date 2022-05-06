Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 6, 2022

Kathleen O'Connor - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, May 4 of Kathleen O'Connor of Carlow Road, Ballylinan.



In her 99th year. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Paddy and Martin, daughter Agnes, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (5th May) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan (via Carlow Road, Ballylinan), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Adrian Kelly - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Adrian Kelly of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Killoscully, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick. Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/CDL-7G_LsEQ

George Webster - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of George Webster of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



Retired Bord na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty and family Imelda, Elizabeth, Martina, Caroline, George, Keith, Julie and Susan, son in law Rob, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funersl Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Moloney's Friday morning at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla.



With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Reposing at his residence (Hawthorn Lodge) on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with prayers on both evenings at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. Family time at the house on Friday morning.