Search

06 May 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 6, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 6, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

06 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Kathleen O'Connor - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, May 4 of Kathleen O'Connor of Carlow Road, Ballylinan. 

In her 99th year. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Paddy and Martin, daughter Agnes, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (5th May) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan (via Carlow Road, Ballylinan), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Adrian Kelly - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Adrian Kelly of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Killoscully, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick. Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/CDL-7G_LsEQ

George Webster - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of George Webster of Chapel Street, Mountmellick. 

Retired Bord na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty and family Imelda, Elizabeth, Martina, Caroline, George, Keith, Julie and Susan, son in law Rob, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funersl Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Moloney's Friday morning at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla. 

With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Reposing at his residence (Hawthorn Lodge) on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with prayers on both evenings at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. Family time at the house on Friday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media