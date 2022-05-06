Laois Chamber shortlisted for two “Chamber of the Year” Awards

Chambers Ireland has announced the shortlist for the “Chamber of the Year” Awards. Laois Chamber has been shortlisted in two categories; Local Authority Collaboration for the Commercial Vacancy Incentive Scheme, and Best Membership Initiative for the Business Briefing in association with Laois Today.

Speaking at the announcement of the Chambers Ireland “Chamber of the Year Award” shortlist supported by Zurich, Chambers Ireland Chief Executive, Ian Talbot, said:

“Each year, Chambers Ireland awards our member chambers who have delivered best-practice projects that have supported their members and their communities in a variety of ways. While the local chambers across the network span cities and towns of highly divergent scales, the challenges that exist on the ground often share the same causes even if they are expressed in different ways.

Our annual awards are a way to help our members learn from each other’s successes and to draw inspiration from the activities of chambers from across the network.

Over the Covid crisis, this sense of shared challenges was never greater than for those of us who represent businesses, large and small.”

Re-established in 2019, Laois Chamber is considered to be the newest Chamber in Ireland with members representing all sectors and sizes across the length and breadth of the county.

Laois Chamber CEO, Caroline Hofman, expressed their delight at being shortlisted for this year’s Awards:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted in two categories for this year’s Chambers Ireland Awards and we would like to congratulate all of the finalists.

Covid-19 has presented a number of challenges over the past two years, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we remain fully committed to making Laois the ideal location to live, work and do business. It is fantastic to be recognised for our hard work and collaboration on projects which benefit our members and the wider community in Laois. These projects would not be possible without the incredible support of our members, Laois County Council, and other organisations across the county.”

Laois Chamber President, Alison Browne, added: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for two Chamber of the Year awards. We value our members and always keep adding value to their membership so we are delighted to be nominated for our Membership Initiative.

"As a Chamber, we believe in collaboration and have developed a fantastic working relationship with Laois County Council. Progress happens when we all work well together. The nomination for the Local Authority Collaboration means a lot to us.”

The winners of the nine award categories and the overall Chamber of the Year award will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony on 2nd June.