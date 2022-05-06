Search

06 May 2022

Laois to get five new bus shelters at three locations

Eoghan MacConnell

Laois is to get five new bus shelters across three locations, local TD Brian Stanley has revealed. 

The bus shelters are due to be installed in Mountrath, Ballybrittas and Kilminchy in Portlaoise. Mountrath and Kilminchy are each to get two new shelters while Ballybrittas will get one.  

Deputy Stanley said: “The National Transport Authority (NTA) have now informed me that they have approved €70,000 for works on five bus shelters at these three locations. Works are to be tendered to contractors in the coming weeks.”

On completion of the five shelters, Deputy Stanley said the NTA stated:  “They will continue the development and roll out of subsequent bus shelter provision in the county in collaboration with the county council.’’

He said “I have also been making representations to the NTA for a number of bus shelters in other locations, including Borris in Ossory, Crettyard, Newtown and Ballylinan along with Portlaoise Hospital. The NTA state that these are now ‘under assessment for installation. They have also confirmed their intention to replace existing shelters at Portlaoise Hospital and JFL Avenue.’’

“I welcome this progress as they are badly needed to provide a level of protection from the wind and rain for bus users. It will also encourage more people to use the bus services in the county and have the added benefit of reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion on our roads,” said Deputy Stanley. 

He said “it is my intention to press for the provision of shelters at all of the above locations within the shortest time-frame’’

