06 May 2022

Laois schools to get Europe Day visit from Lithuanian Ambassador

06 May 2022 8:33 PM

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ireland Marijus Gudynas will visit primary schools around Laois to commemorate European Day. 

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming  and Lithuanian Ambassador to Ireland Marijus Gudynas will be visiting a number of schools in Laois to commemorate European Day on Monday, May 9. Minister Fleming will also be visiting a number of schools on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12. 

Nine primary schools in Laois have participated in the Blue Star Programme and one secondary school has participated in the European Parliament Ambassador School Programme to mark the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s entry to the European Communities.

It will be 50 years since the referendum in May 1972 which saw 83% of Irish people vote in favour of EEC membership.

It is important to mark the 50th anniversary of our EU membership. This will help encourage engagement across all society on the concept of Europe and its future – particularly our young people in this 2022 European Year of Youth, said Minister Fleming.

A list of the schedule can be found below: 

