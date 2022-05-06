Work to replace two kilometres of water mains in Laois village set to begin

Irish Water has announced plans to replace old water mains along the R427 road in Ratheniska, with works due to begin in the coming days.

The works will improve drinking water quality and see fewer outages in Ratheniska. The project will also reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, Joe Carroll is looking forward to ensuring customers in Easter Hill experience fewer disruptions to their water supply from this summer on.

“Working in partnership with Laois County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. This project will see the replacement of approximately two kilometres of old water mains, which will significantly reduce the amount of water lost through leakage in Easter Hill, Rathenisk. The works will safeguard the supply in the region now and into the future and support growth and development in the area,” said Mr Carroll.

Works are due to be completed in June and will start at the junction of R426 and R427. Traffic management will be in place to facilitate the works along the R427 road in Ratheniska however local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Customers may experience some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hour notices prior to any planned water outages. Details of any supply interruption associated with the project will also be provided on the Water Supply Updates of the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Customers can also phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any queries relating to the project.