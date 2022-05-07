Laois Hurlers take to the fairways

Laois Hurlers Golfing Society get their season underway, at Rathdowney Golf Club, on Saturday next May 14th.

First tee is reserved from 0900 to 1030. This is the first of three Outings the Society stage each year. Our Captain’s Prize takes place in Sept and we conclude with a Hamper Outing on the October Bank Holiday weekend. Carl Grant is our Captain for 2021 and we wish him well for the year ahead.

Our main aim is to continue contact amongst former players together with maintaining links between present day hurlers and those that have hung up their boots. It is open to all, with new members of all golfing standards welcome.

If you wish to join our society and wish to play, please contact Alex Stenson Tel: 0862570757 or alternatively turn up on the day. To become a member, golfers just need to have played hurling at any level, but must be a current member of a golf club and hold a GUI handicap.

Annual membership is €20 and each outing cost €20. Within the Society the most sought-after prize is undoubtedly the Ollie Fennell Trophy in honour of the Clonad and Laois legend who was a long-time member. This trophy is awarded to the player with the best overall score over a selected number of outings.

The current holder is Sean Ahearne. Members of our society also have the opportunity of participating in All Ireland Hurlers events run by the Na hIománaithe Society.

They stage three Outings, the highlight of the season an Inter County team event in early September.

Since our foundation, there can be little doubt but that our Society has delivered many hours of enjoyable golf to our members.