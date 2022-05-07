When and where are the 500 Laois council houses under construction

House construction
Over 500 new social homes are under construction in Laois right now in 21 different locations.
The will make a dent in the growing housing waiting list, with 1,761 people and families now relying on Laois County Council to provide housing to them.
Here are the latest timelines and locations provided by the council. The schemes include those being built by Approved Housing Bodies, who will retain ownership but then lease them to the council to place their chosen tenants. Turnkey developments mean they are built by private developers with an agreement that the council buys them fully completed.
Moore Street, Rathdowney: 6 houses. Built by LCC. Expected delivery by June 2022.
Pattison's Estate, Mountmellick. 10. Built by LCC. Expected delivery by June 2022.
Gleann na Glaise, Ballyroan. 10. Built by LCC. Expected delivery by September 2022.
Sean Doire, Durrow. 22. Built by LCC. Expected delivery June 2022.
Coolroe, Ballybrittas. 1. Built by LCC. Complete.
Harbour Court, Mountmellick. 6. Built by LCC. Expected delivery June 2023.
Featherbed Lane, Borris-in-Ossory (phase 2). 5. Turnkey. Expected delivery June 2022.
Bruach na hAbhainn, Killeen. 4. Turnkey. Expected delivery June 2022.
The Orchard, Ballylynan. 5. Turnkey. Phase 1 (2 units) by June 2022. Phase 2 (3 units) by end 2022.
Market Square, Portarlington. 18 units. Turnkey. Delivery by June 2023.
Church Avenue, Stradbally. 31 units. Turnkey. Phase 1 delivery March 2023. Phase 2 delivery end of 2023.
Oak Park Halting Site, Portlaoise. 4 units. Built by LCC. Delivery end 2022.
Clonrooske Abbey, Portlaoise. 32 units. Clúid Housing. Cluid to confirm delivery date, expected to be June 2023.
The Maltings & Roselawn, Portlaoise. 55 units. Clúid Housing. Phase 1 (15 units) delivery end 2022.
Holdbrook, Portlaoise. 10. Clúid Housing. Phase 2 delivery end 2022.
Doughill Lawns, Portarlington. 26 units. Oaklee Housing. Delivery mid May following delays with utility connections.
The Springs, Kilminchy, Portlaoise. 43 units. Clúid Housing. Phase 1 (19 units) delivery September 2022.
Goldencroft, Portlaoise (old CBS site) 67 units. Clúid Housing. Phase 1 of 3 (13 units) delivery end 2022.
Ballymorris Green, Portarlington. 46 units. Clúid Housing. Phase 1 (15 units) delivery delayed due to availability of sub-contractors - estimated at September 2022.
South Dublin Road, Kilminchy. 36 units. Cooperative Housing. Delivery end 2023.
Another 494 new social homes are at planning, design or tender stage across Laois.
