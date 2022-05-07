Emo Court hosts walks for Laois PPN Social Inclusion Week 

Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) in collaboration with Laois Sports Partnership were delighted to hold a walk for all ages and abilities on Thursday 28th April as part of Laois PPN Social Inclusion Week. Over 50 participants took part in the walk at Emo Court and Parklands.

Emo Court House is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland and it was a wonderful setting for the free woodland walk. The walk was accessible to people with limited mobility including people with wheelchairs. On the day there were 2 different length walks to choose from to cater for people of differing abilities. To conclude the event, all participants were treated to tea/coffee and a sweet treat from the Tea Rooms at Emo Court.

Eimear Bryant from Laois Sports Partnership said: “Our walk leaders on the day were Donie Molloy and Caroline Cahill. The walk was held in partnership with Laois PPN as part of social inclusion week. It was a great way to bring people together and enjoy the outdoors. It was great to see so many people getting involved. All participants enjoyed tea/coffee and a singalong at the end of the walk.

Laois Sports Partnership continue to complete walks for the next two weeks in Garryhinch and Glenbarrow and are welcoming everyone to come along and join these walks.”

To register or for more information for the upcoming walks with Laois Sports Partnership, please contact Eimear Bryant : ebryant@laoissports.ie / 086-0111722

Dan Bergin Laois PPN Resource Worker said: “There was a fantastic turnout of over 50 participants for our walk at Emo Court. This event which was held in collaboration with Laois Sports Partnership was a resounding success. This event was part of our social inclusion week where our theme was access for all. It was great to see people of all ages and abilities enjoying the walk. Walking has many physical and mental health benefits. Laois PPN would encourage our member groups to look into the wonderful walks programme provided by Laois Sports Partnership.”

The walk was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, with members expressing they’re thanks to Laois PPN and Laois Sports Partnership for organising a great day.

Laois PPN consists of 650+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie