07 May 2022

Historic Laois Macra na Feirme dinner dance night ahead

Durrow-Abbeyleix Macra enjoying a Laois Macra night out

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 May 2022 10:33 PM

A hugely special dinner dance will be held in Laois this month for anyone in Laois who was ever involved in a Macra na Feirme club.

It will be time to swap the wellie boots for high heels and shiny shoes for past and present members alike. 

Laois Macra na Feirme is inviting past, present members family and friends to a dinner dance for their 75th anniversary.

The big night will be on Friday, May 27 at 7.30pm in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.

The dinner bell will ring at 7.30pm promptly, followed by dancing to live band Vegas Nights. 

Tickets are €50. Physical tickets are available from local clubs or online at the below link.

Tickets can also be purchased via Eventbrite here. 

News

