Check those tickets: €8.5 million Lotto Jackpot won

There was one lucky winner of the Lotto jackpot prize of €8,508,720 this evening.
The numbers drawn were 1,31,35,39,42,46 and the bonus was 45. One match five and bonus winner scooped a €107,156 in the draw.
There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 who won €1,000,000. The numbers drawn in that draw were 3, 10, 16,23, 25, 40 and the bonus was 17.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.