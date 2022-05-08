Search

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 8, 2022

08 May 2022 10:33 AM

Mary Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, May 5 of Mary (Minnie) Delaney (née Flanagan) of Derryroe, Mountrath. 

Peacefully in her 98th year at home in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Matt, sons Joe and Matt, brothers Mick, Eamonn, Jim and Tom, sister Rita. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jer, daughters Mary and Rita, brother Joe, sister Cathy (Nolan), daughters in law Tess, Mary and good friend Sadie, grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends.

Reposing in her home on Friday, for family and friends. Reposing on Saturday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. All are very welcome to visit. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. House private please on Sunday morning.

 

