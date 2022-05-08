Search

08 May 2022

Drove wrong way on M7 Motorway in Laois

Drove wrong way on M7 Motorway

08 May 2022 11:33 AM

A special driving disqualification was issued to an 84 year old man who Gardai claimed had driven in the wrong direction on the M7 motorway three times in one night. 

The special disqualification, which means the man can no longer legally drive, was applied for in relation to George Quinlan 84, of Redhills, Ballyroan.  

Garda Stephen Cullen said he was moving the application on behalf of Superintendent John Lawless. He explained that on December 18 last, Gardai received a call about a car going “the wrong way up the M7 motorway at the toll bridge.” 

Garda Cullen attended the toll bridge as the call referred to a car “travelling north bound on the southbound 

carriageway.” He said the incident was caught on CCTV and showed the car travelling in the wrong direction and pulling in three times during a six minute period between 11.58pm and 12.04am on December 17 and 18.

Garda Cullen explained that “this vehicle was captured on CCTV travelling northbound in the southbound carriageway.” He said it had pulled into the hard shoulder on three occasions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the defendant was in court with his daughter. “It appears he became disorientated and ended up  on the wrong side of the motorway,” Mr Fitzgerald told Judge Patricia Cronin at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.  

He is a man with children and grandchildren and  an unblemished record, he told the court. He said his family are concerned about him and there was consent to the application.  

Judge Cronin said “noting the consent I make the disqualification order.”  Once the order was made, Garda Cullen, on behalf of the State, applied to have three dangerous driving charges relating to the incident struck out. Judge Cronin agreed to strike out the charges.

News

