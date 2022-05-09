Laois punter wins €7,501 after betting €1 on Lotto
A County Laois punter made a tidy profit of €7,500 in only a matter of minutes when a small flutter reaped huge dividends thanks to a run of lucky Lotto numbers this weekend.
The anonymous customer struck their wager in a Laois betting shop for Saturday evening’s Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw.
They had picked four numbers and placed a €1 accumulator on all landing at odds of 7,500/1.
When 3, 10, 16 and 23 all rolled out, the ambitious punt had paid off meaning the lucky customer was able to call back to the shop and exchange their betslip for a grand total of €7,501.
Sarah Kinsella is spokesperson for BoyleSports.
“We must send huge congratulations over to our County Laois punter who only needed a small €1 investment to secure a tasty four-figure sum. We hope they have a good time spending their winnings of €7,501,” she said.
