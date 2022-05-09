Search

09 May 2022

Portlaoise housing estate 'looks like building site'

Portlaoise housing estate 'looks like building site'

Rockview estate in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 May 2022 1:33 PM

A Portlaoise housing estate "left over from the Celtic Tiger" still has sections that "look like a building site" some 14 years since the building boom crashed.

The Laois housing estate is Rockview on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise.

Residents recently asked Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley to ask Laois County Council for action.

She tabled a motion about Rockview to the April meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District.

She wants the owner to repair a broken fence, and requests a completion date for the whole estate.

Cllr Dwane Stanley described its condition, starting with a "completely broken green fencing at the top of the estate".

"There are sections of the estate that look like a building site. Residents said to me that they don't know what is happening. Planning permission expires in 2023. The residents have put up with an awful lot. This estate was left over from the Celtic Tiger. Three sections still are like a building site.

"Our estate (Clonrooske) got similarly caught up in the crash but at least we can see the development is completed. There is no answer for Rockview. 

"I ask the planners to engage with the builder. He now has 12 months but no commencement order has come in. There is a good residents association why always clean up the mess," she said.

When and where are the 500 Laois council houses under construction

In a written answer, Planning executive David O'Hara confirmed that planning permission to complete Rockview Estate expires in October 2023, and that so far no commencement notice has been lodged by the developer for the works. 

"The planning authority will investigate the fencing in Rockview Square and will liaise with the owner/developer to rectify any issues," Mr O'Hara said.

However Cllr Dwane Stanley said she is not satisfied with the response.

One big Laois town left out of council house construction sites

"The fence is one issue. We have that motion in four weeks, how long does sit take to ask a builder 'what are you doing?'. And planning permission expires in 2023, it's like a building site, it's not fair on the residents," she said.

