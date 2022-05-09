Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 9, 2022

Evangeline Mary Fogarty - Clonmeen
The death took place on Sunday, May 8 of Evangeline Mary Fogarty (née Dalton) of Abbey Terrace, Kildare Town and formerly of Clonmeen.
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late John and Catherine and sister of the late Patrick and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerard, daughters Elaine, Frances and Aoife, sons John, Gerard, Owen, Neil and Paul, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers David, Tom, John and Martin, sisters Frances, Geraldine and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.
