Laois Cycle Club and Sporting Partnership's Couch to 50km initiative

Laois Cycling Club and Laois Sports Partnership have teamed up for a Couch to 50km initiative.
The eight-week organised training schedule will commence this Wednesday, May 11.
The group will meet at 6.45pm at Race Right Cycles in Kealew Business Park in Portlaoise for a 7pm start.
Helmets must be worn and rules of the road followed. Cycling Ireland insure participants for three rides with Laois Cycling Club, after which participants must pay Cycling Ireland Insurance or cycle at their own risk.
The eight week programme will conclude with a club event
For further information, contact laoiscc@gmail.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.