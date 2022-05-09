Search

09 May 2022

Laois teenager now ranked number one womens fencer in Ireland

Laois teenager now ranked number one womens fencer in Ireland

Alexsandra Wawrzonek in action.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 May 2022 9:33 PM

A Laois teenager has become the number 1 female fencer in Ireland.

Aleksandra Wawrzonek, 17, a 5th year student in Portlaoise College, has just been ranked in Number One in Women's Foil by Fencing Ireland.

"With the National Championships finished, the 2021/’22 Irish fencing season has come to an end and it is time to recognise the best ranked fencers in the country. Today we celebrate the top ten in Women’s Foil," the organisation said on May 4.

A delighted Aleksandra has spoken to the Leinster Express about her sport.

She got interested in fencing when she began her secondary education in Dunamase College in Portlaoise.

"For me it started in first year, it was part of the school programme. I decided to try it because I like individual sports and combat, and I just caught onto it.

In 2019 she joined the Elite Fencing Programme in Ireland.

"I had a Hungarian coach for the past two years. I train three times a week in Dublin. There have not been many competitions in 2019 and 2020 because of Covid, so I had a long down time. I spent a lot of time training alone in the sitting room at home, following my coach online using Zoom with the laptop propped up.

"It is hard work I guess,"  she said.  

Laois teenage blackbelt wins two European Taekwon-Do medals

Aleksandra is heading to Normandy in France this week for a month of intense tournament competitions, in the ISF ISF Gymnasiade,the largest international multi-sport and educational event for school students aged 16-18 years old. It takes place every four years.

"In the long term I hope to keep my rank pretty high in Ireland, and represent the Republic of Ireland in international championships.  My parents are from Poland but I am here since I was two, I am 18 this year. This is my home," she said. 

Portlaoise housing estate 'looks like building site'

She thanks her parents Marcin and Agnieszka for supporting her sport, which her little brother Matthew, 9, is now starting to play as well.

"I thank them because it is a long distance three times a week to train in Dublin. And they pay for my gear. I could have gone for some simpler sport. There is so much gear, protective gear and electronic wires for my blade. It is all pretty pricy. If I get to a level that I have a sponsor that would be great but right now I am still on my own doing it," the fencer said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media