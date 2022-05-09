Planning approval for 30 houses in Laois

Conditional planning approval has been granted for 30 new houses in Portlaoise.
Thomas Kelly and Sons Group were granted permission for two-storey and single-storey houses in Kilminchy.
The Laois based developers had applied for two two-storey detached four-bedroom houses (with single-storey returns), 10 two-storey , three-bedroom semi-detached houses (including two with single-storey returns), six two and half-storey three-bedroom houses (with dormers to front) and six two-bedroom, two-storey to front with single -storey to rear houses (with velux to rear of roof).
The development is to be accessed off an existing road and includes all access driveways, related services and all associated siteworks.
A number of objections were made during the planning process. Residents in Kilminchy raised concerns over privacy, overshadowing and the ability of the existing infrastructure to cope with additional development. The development was approved with 19 conditions attached.
