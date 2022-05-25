Laois well represented at Bloom in the Phoenix Park this year

Laois will be well represented in the Bloom festival when four exhibitors spanning showgarden designers to food and drink producers feature at at this year’s event

Dublin’s Phoenix Park is buzzing in anticipation of the Bord Bia Bloom festival which takes place from Thursday, June 2 to Monday, June 6. The celebrated outdoor festival, now in its sixteenth year, will be held in-person following two successful virtual events.

Resident RTÉ Supergarden judge and seasoned Bord Bia Bloom designer, Laois’s Brian Burke will have a showgarden at this year’s event. Seomra Eile, sponsored by Woodie’s, underpins the message that every home can be enhanced with a garden and that a garden contributes significantly to the creation of a sense of ‘home’.

As always, the Food Village is set to be a hive of activity with more than 80 food and drink producers showcasing the best of Irish produce; from chocolate to smoked salmon, cheese to beetroot juice, artisan sausages, fresh vegetables and meats, coffee and jams – it will be a feast for the senses. The Bloom Inn will offer the finest craft brews and spirits from all over the country.

Three Laois producers will feature at this year’s Food Village and Bloom Inn: Stradbally’s Ballykilcavan Brewery is a 13th generation farm and microbrewery that grows its own barley used in its popular craft beers.

Another Stradbally producer, The Merry Mill, is the only Irish family growing, harvesting and milling Organic Gluten Free Oats. Mountmellick based Flavour Safari based will also be represented. Flavour Safari is Ireland’s first African-inspired sauce range.

Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy said: “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink. It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists. Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way. Whether you’re a regular attendee, a new gardening enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a great day out, there’s plenty to inspire people over the five days.”

This year 19 stunning show gardens will form the centrepiece of Bord Bia Bloom. The show gardens are one of the event's most popular attractions, not only as a source of inspiration, but also entertainment through imaginative story-telling, creative concepts and addressing important local and global issues such as the environment, human health, sustainable food production and housing.

In bringing more of the show under open air this year, Bord Bia has created a new outdoor Nursery Village where visitors can meet, seek advice and buy plants from some of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland. Amateur gardening displays will be celebrated in the Postcard Gardens, which are small, but perfectly formed gardening showcases from community groups nationwide.

The Quality Kitchen stage will feature some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Catherine Fulvio, Edward Hayden, Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith, Mark Moriarty, JP McMahon and Brian McDermot. There is also an opportunity for kids (aged 8-14) to join Quality Kitchen favourite, Neven Maguire, in a cook-along on stage by entering a competition - full details on how to enter are on Bord Bia’s social media channels.

With the environment and sustainability top of everyone’s agenda, there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with experts in environmental protection and sustainability; the Gardening and Sustainable Living Stage will feature curated talks from a range of speakers, while the Conservation Zone returns with some of Ireland’s most prominent conservation organisations including the Irish Woodland Trust and the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Bord Bia is advising people planning to attend to book tickets in advance to avoid potential disappointment on the day, as ticket numbers are being capped for this year’s festival. This new measure is one of several in place this year to ensure a relaxed, safe environment for entrants following on from Covid-19 restrictions. This year, two children under 16 go free with every adult ticket purchased. Visit bordbiabloom.com to book tickets today.

To stay up to date with #BordBiaBloom2022 news, sign up to the Bloom Ezine at bordbiabloom.com and on social media – @BordBiaBloom on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.