26 May 2022

Reopening dates of two Laois Day Care Centres revealed but no date set for Abbeyleix yet

Progress achieved on Abbeyleix Community Hospital

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

25 May 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, has announced dates for the opening of two Laois Day Care Centres.

He made the announcement after meeting with the Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler.

According to Minister Fleming,  Portlaoise Day Care Centre will open following upgrade works which are nearing completion, with the planned reopening date of June 27. The projected date following the completion of refurbishment works for Mountmellick Day Care Centre is July 11.

Elsewhere, Minister Fleming didn’t provide an opening date for Abbeyleix Day Care Centre. He said: “The HSE are looking to reopen the day care centre in the existing building as soon as works are completed. In the long term, the HSE are looking to source suitable alternative accommodation in Abbeyleix. The HSE are currently drawing up a development plan for the full site at Abbeyleix Hospital.”

“I look forward to these day centres reopening and the full services they provide being available to the elderly and all those people in our communities who need day care services,” he remarked. 

