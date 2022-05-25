Repair collapsing Laois bridge as quickly as possible council told

Springfields, Wheatfields, Thomas Street, Cherrymount and Ard na Greine are among the areas in Clonmel that have been identified for road and footpath repairs
A collapsing bridge on a popular walking route in the Slieve Blooms needs to be repaired as quickly as possible, Laois County Council has been told.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue with officials at a recent meeting with officials.
He tabled a motion calling the local authority to repair the bridge at Gorrough, Clonaslee near Ricketts Walk.
“This is one of the most popular walks in the Slieve Blooms. Both sides of the bridge have collapsed into the river and it is dangerous especially for children,” he said.
He called on Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, to organise repairs as “quickly as possible”.
Mr Kenny replied that a bridge inspection will be undertaken to confirm the condition of the structure. He added that the councillor would be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection.
