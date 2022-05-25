Search

26 May 2022

Repair collapsing Laois bridge as quickly as possible council told

Road repairs

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 May 2022 6:33 PM

A collapsing bridge on a popular walking route in the Slieve Blooms needs to be repaired as quickly as possible, Laois County Council has been told.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue with officials at a recent meeting with officials.

He tabled a motion calling the local authority to repair the bridge at Gorrough, Clonaslee near Ricketts Walk.

“This is one of the most popular walks in the Slieve Blooms. Both sides of the bridge have collapsed into the river and it is dangerous especially for children,” he said.

He called on Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, to organise repairs as “quickly as possible”.

 

Fish study and national approval needed in Laois to fix rapidly deteriorating bridge

Mr Kenny replied that a bridge inspection will be undertaken to confirm the condition of the structure. He added that the councillor would be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection.

