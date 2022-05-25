Laois Minister boasts €9 mill spend on county health facilities

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise getting half the cash
More than €9 million is set earmarked for upgrades to Portlaoise hospital and other public health facilities in Laois in 2022, according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.
The Minister of State in the Department of Finance said that €9.338 million funding has been allocated for Laois under 2022 Capital Plan for the construction and equipping offacilities.
Details are as follows:
Portlaoise Midlands Regional Hospital:
St. Fintan's, Laois:
"I am pleased to see this funding for our healthcare facilities in Laois. Each project provides an excellent service for those in need of healthcare in our communities or in a hospital setting. It is important that we see continued support to maintain the buildings and the services they provide.
"I look forward to works progressing as quickly possible and I would like to acknowledge the great work provided by everyone involved in delivering these healthcare services," he said.
The Fianna Fáil representative said the amount allocated is for 2022, and not the total for the project.
