Search

26 May 2022

Progress made on taking two Stradbally estates in charge

laois county council

The Orchard Estate in Stradbally

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

25 May 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Progress is being made in relation to the council taking two Stradbally housing estates in charge, a recent meeting was told. 

Cllr Paschal McEvoy asked for an update on when The Orchard and Cill Beg Manor Housing Estates would be taken in charge.

In response, Evelyn Brownrigg, A.O Planning at Laois County Council stated that for The Orchard, “Water Services have prepared the relevant documentation required by Irish Water for the taking in charge process.  These and other documents / drawings when finalised will be submitted to Irish Water for their consideration.  On confirmation from Irish Water that there is no objection, the Council will then proceed to advertise the taking in charge process.

In relation to Cill Beg Manor, she stated that: “Repairs have been carried out to the footpaths and the public lighting.  The plastering of a boundary wall remains to be finished.  It is anticipated that this work will be completed within the next four to six weeks.  On completion of the boundary wall and submission of “as constructed drawings” by the developer, the Council will then be in a position to proceed with the request to have the estate taken in charge.”  

Laois Fire Chief pays tribute to retiring firefighter

">

Laois Fire Chief pays tribute to retiring firefighter

Cllr McEvoy described the story behind The Orchard as “absolutely strange” but he said the Director of Services Gerry Murphy had given a commitment to progress the estate. “If we can get  these two estates done before the end of the year, I’ll be happy,” he remarked. 

Cllr McEvoy said the residents probably wouldn’t be pleased to hear that timeline, but he understood how long these processes could take and believed that timeframe would be satisfactory. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media