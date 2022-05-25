Laois Gardai find plateless car

Laois Gardai discovered a plateless car displaying insurance and tax discs from a different vehicle.
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist for driving the vehicle which had no NCT, tax or insurance or registration plates.
Gardai said: “Vehicle was displaying non existent registration plates. Both insurance tax and nct disc’s belonged to a different vehicle and was being driven with no insurance, road tax, NCT. The car was seized. Prosecutions to follow.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.