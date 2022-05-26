Leafy Loop walkers have to navigate cars on Laois road where speed limit is 'irrelevant'

Hundreds of local and visiting leisure walkers to the famous Leafy Loop near Durrow are facing into unbelievable traffic on a road where speed limits are ‘irrelevant’.

That was the claim made by Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, who raised the issue with Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting.

Cllr Clooney tabled a motion calling on the local authority to extend the footpath on the Swan Road Durrow from the hurling pitch to Knockanoran Lane.

He said walkers have to navigate the traffic the road to do the Leafy Loop walk.

“We are getting hundreds (of walkers) every day but the traffic is unbelievable. They are going to fast. Speed limits are irrelevant in the area,” he said.

Mr. Diarmuid Donohue, SEE, replied in writing on behalf of the council.

“NTA Active Travel Section shall contact and arrange a meeting with the elected member to discuss and identify items raised in relation to the proposal to extend the footpath on the Swan Road Durrow,” he said.

Cllr Clooney said he looked forward to the meeting.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in May.