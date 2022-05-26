Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, May 26, 2022

Paddy Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 24 of Paddy Fitzpatrick of Station Rd., Portlaoise.

At Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Imelda. Cherished father to Brian, David, Kevin and Laura. Adored grandfather to Gavin, Aoife, Abi, Conor, Aidan, Eoin, Dylan, Harry, Charlie, and Zak. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Billy and Mick, sisters Eileen and Maureen, daughters in law Louise, Jennifer, and Gemma, son in law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

John Sheeran - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, May 23 of John Sheeran of Grennan, Attanagh.



Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, children Ivan and Katrina, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Tadhg, grandchildren Kallum, Joel, Fionn and Ailbhe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (May 25th) from 4pm with prayers at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

David Charles Rose - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, May 22 of David Charles Rose of Newtown, Crettyard.

Suddenly, in Rhodes, Greece. Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel. He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sean Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 16 of Sean Payne of Neasden, London and formerly Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Sean, loving husband of Marie died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and his brother Ollie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sister Maureen brothers Paul, Lar and PJ, sisters and brother in law, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning from Moloney's Funeral home at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.