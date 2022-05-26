Laois boy wins a top prize in national Texaco art competition

Ten-years old Laois student artist, Luke Dunne, from Paint Pots Art Group, Ballyfin, has won a top prize in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
Luke won a Special Merit Award for his artwork entitled ‘Dinky Donkey’, which Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Laois and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.
From 31st May to 30th June, Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition.
Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm.
