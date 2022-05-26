Search

26 May 2022

Shopfront grants sought for Laois towns Abbeyleix and Ballyroan

Shopfront grants sought for Laois towns Abbeyleix and Ballyroan

Abbeyleix Main Street in Laois.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 May 2022 2:33 PM

Two small Laois towns have been requested for a grant scheme to give to businesses to improve shopfronts.

Last year shopfronts and street facades in five Laois towns got a chance to share €260,000 in grants from the Town and Village Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021

This year, Abbeyleix and Ballyroan are wanted on the list.

Their inclusion was requested by Cllr Barry Walsh in a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"I ask that it's rolled out across the county to enhance towns and villages. Congratulations to Abbeyleix also for winning the Pride of Place community award," Cllr Walsh said.

A response was given from Denise Rainey from the council's Business Support Unit.

Laois physiotherapist sisters turn coffee notions into business

Laois boy wins a top prize in national Texaco art competition

"The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme was an initiative of the Department of Rural & Community Development in 2021. If the scheme is introduced for a second yaer, the towns of Ballyroan and Abbeyleix can be considered for inclusion," she said.

Last year Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Ballinakill and Ballylinan were offered the scheme. Administered by Laois County Council, grants of up to €8,000 or 80% per building were available in specific areas of the towns under the government's “Our Rural Future” strategy.  A 100% grant was given to people undertaking painting works themselves.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media