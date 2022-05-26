Man defended himself with child's hurl in Laois town square, court told

A man defended himself with a child’s hurl in Lyster Square, Portlaoise District Court heard last week.

Hugh Nevin, 46, with an address at 122 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise was charged with production of a hurley at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on August 26, 2020 and affray on the same date and location.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on August 26, 2020 at 1.50pm there was a fight involving three people at Lyster Square. There were weapons and articles. Two off duty gardaí intervened. A hurl was seized from Hugh Nevin at the scene.

Appearing for Mr Nevin, solicitor Philip Meagher said that it was between Hugh Nevin and other men.

Hugh Nevin had been taking a child to a toy store on the day. He bought a child’s hurl and sliotar. They were walking from a car to the bank when they met two other men. They pushed and hit Mr Nevin.

Hugh Nevin took the hurl from his son in an effort to try and defend himself. There was an affray type incident. In hindsight he should have fled. There was a background of a feud at the time, Mr Meagher told the court.

Mr Nevin had got the Travellers Mediation Group involved. He was raising his family by himself, and had nine children. He had a lot of stress and anxiety in his life. He had moved to the UK with some of his children to start afresh and was doing well there with a better support network. He was anxious to deal with this matter.

It was a flash in the pan type incident. He would say the other men were the instigators of it, Mr Meagher said. Judge Patricia Cronin said it was a serious public order incident at 1.50pm in the afternoon.

She noted his plea and the facts and imposed a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.