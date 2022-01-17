Call for public lights on popular pathway in Newbridge

Kildare County Council has been requested to install public lighting on a popular pathway in Newbridge.

Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer is due to raise the issue in relation to the route from the Green Road to the Rathcurragh area at the local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

Separately, the local representative is also requesting that a path for pedestrians and cyclists be constructed over the M7 motorway near Naas to connect Naas Retail Park to the M7 Business Park by providing a cycle and walking path across the motorway bridge.

Cllr O’Dwyer said that the path currently stops before the bridge and it is extremely dangerous to cross over the bridge without a designated path.

She added: “Many staff working in these greenfield industrial units are walking and cycling to work.

“This link up would then stretch all the way out from Naas which would only encourage more people to leave their cars at home.

“I am requesting that the council in conjunction with the National Transport Authority consider if this is possible.”