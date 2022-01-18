Firefighters deal with two-car collision on Dublin/Wicklow border

Crews at the scene of the incident / PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
Firefighters attended a two-car collision today on the Wicklow/Dublin border.
Crews from Bray and Greystones responded to the incident on the R755 between Kilmacanogue and Roundwood.
Wicklow Fire Service said the operational response ensured the patient received quick and professional extraction from the vehicle.
