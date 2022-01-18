Kildare gardaí investigating thefts from empty homes in Clane

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Homes were broken into in the Clane area last week and property was taken.
A person calling door to door on Tuesday afternoon raised the alarm by calling 999.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended two incidents of burglary which occurred in domestic residences in the Cluainn Ailbhe area of Clane on the afternoon of the 11th of January 2022.
"A number of belongings were taken from both properties.
"No injuries were reported in either instance.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.