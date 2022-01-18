Kildare council tenants should have to pay less rent because of energy costs

Aras Chill Dara
People receiving housing support from Kildare County Council should have to pay less because of the significant increase in home heating costs, especially prepay electricity.
A group of Fianna Fáil councillors called on KCC to make an adjustment to the HAP tenant contribution for the winter period.
Under HAP (housing assistance payments)the council makes a monthly contribution to a private landlord while the tenant makes a weekly payment of the council.
KCC will write to the Department of Housing but official Annette Aspell pointed out that a weekly fuel allowance of €28 is payable to long term social welfare recipients. This started on September 28 and will continue for 28 weeks.
Cllr Suzanne Doyle said not all HAP tenants receive a social welfare payment and said many are using pre-pay electricity “which is expensive.”
She also said some of the homes are expensive to heat and she argued that some relief should be provided for those using pre-pay power because “they are in a difficult situation” and rising inflation means more expensive energy costs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.