Search

18 Jan 2022

Kildare council tenants should have to pay less rent because of energy costs

Finance

Kildare council tenants should have to pay less rent because of energy costs

Aras Chill Dara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

18 Jan 2022

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

People receiving housing support from Kildare County Council should have to pay less because of the significant increase in home heating costs, especially prepay electricity.

A group of Fianna Fáil councillors called on KCC to make an adjustment to the HAP tenant contribution for the winter period.

Under HAP (housing assistance payments)the council makes a monthly contribution to a private landlord  while the tenant makes a weekly payment of the council.

Read more Kildare news

KCC will write to the Department of Housing  but official Annette Aspell pointed out that a weekly fuel allowance of €28 is payable to long term social welfare recipients. This started on September 28 and will continue for 28 weeks.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said not all HAP tenants receive a social welfare payment and said many are using pre-pay electricity “which is expensive.”

She also said some of the homes are expensive to heat and she argued that some relief should be provided for those using pre-pay power because “they are in a difficult situation” and rising inflation means more expensive energy costs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media