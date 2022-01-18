Search

18 Jan 2022

No quick answer to Naas, Kildare supermarket store parking dilemma

Congestion

No quick answer to Kildare supermarket store parking dilemma

Dunnes Stores in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

18 Jan 2022

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Problems are being created by traffic congestion at the entrance to the Dunnes Stores site in Naas.

Kildare County Council says it will assess the location and investigate whether road markings have a role to play.

There have been complaints that pedestrians in the area, including children going to school, are being forced on to the street because vehicles stop at the entrance when the area is busy with traffic.

Cllr Bill Clear said the arrival of Dunnes has been fantastic for Naas.

But people are forced on to the street multiples times a day.

Read more Kildare news

Cllr Fintan Brett said the provision of signs would not make a difference because of the amount of people going through the area.
“The numbers of people using it exceeds the parking spaces,” he said.

Naas Mayor Seamie Moore said a single entrance and single exit might solve the problems there.

The store, which is principally a food outlet, opened where the Superquinn site was located, over two years ago.

Kildare County Council says it will "review the location" and "assess possible road markings to advise of the footpath location."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media