'The burden should not be on women to tell us what's wrong': Mayor of Newbridge-Kildare pays tribute to Ashling Murphy

The Mayor of Newbridge-Kildare has paid tribute to Ashling Murphy, saying that "the burden should not be on women to tell us (men) what's wrong."

Fianna Fáil Cllr Rob Power said: "Every one of us felt grief at the news of Ashling Murphy's brutal murder: like the vast majority of men I couldn't help but think, what if this was my sister, my mother, my girlfriend, my wife?"

"But for the vast majority of women there was something more, something deeply personal and familiar about this horrible event: we've heard that fear in the hundreds and thousands of stories told over the last week."

Mayor Power added that he hopes "that us men can move beyond listening - because the burden should not be on women to tell us what's wrong - and that we start taking action."

"I really believe that the overwhelming majority of men can be and want to be part of the solution," he added.

Mayor Power joins a number of Newbridge politicians, including Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender, Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy, Fianna Fáil Cllr Noel Heavey and Fine Gael Cllr Peggy O' Dwyer, in paying tribute to Ashling Murphy, who was murdered while going for a run in Tullamore, Offaly last week.

The late 23-year-old primary school teacher was laid to rest earlier today at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus, Offaly.

Gardaí have since revealed that they have arrested a man in his 30s as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

If you have been negatively affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by contacting Women's Aid at 1800 341 900.

Additionally, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123, or visit the Rape Crisis Centre at drcc.ie.