New dental practice could be coming to Maynooth, Kildare

A new dental practice could be coming to the town of Maynooth, planning permission documents show.

Boyne Dental Ltd has applied to Kildare County Council to seek permission for the partial demolition of the existing residential structures and external storage structures to the rear of the site of the existing adjoining properties at Dublin Road, Maynooth, Kildare, W23 X0D7.

The company is also seeking permission to make internal alterations and revisions to existing fenestration, including: change of use from existing residential accommodation to use as a dental practice and associated accommodation, the provision of a new Part one and Part two storey structure, the provision of signage to the front elevation, and alterations to the existing public footpath to the north of the site, in addition to all associated site works.

The date received is listed as January 13, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 16 and March 9 respectively.

Boyne Dental Ltd, according to the site SoloCheck.ie, Boyne Dental Limited was set up on Monday, May 9 in 2016.

Its current registered address is listed as The Old Court House, 4 Ludlow Street, Navan, County Meath, C15 HW56.