County Kildare Chamber welcomes news that net employment from LEOs increased by nearly 3,000

Business organisation County Kildare Chamber (CKC) has said that it welcomes the announcement that net employment from Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) increased by nearly 3,000.

This morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launched the Local Enterprise Offices' Annual Employment Results for 2021.

It was confirmed that LEOs supported the creation of over 7,400 new jobs last year, and minus job losses, this saw a net employment gain of just under 3,000 jobs.

CKC said in a statement: "Job creation in Kildare in 2021 was excellent taking into account the restrictions that were placed on business throughout the year."

"New companies such as Keurig Dr Pepper, American Fruit and Flavors and DB Schenker have invested heavily in the county," it added.

Allan Shine, Chief Executive of CKC, said he expects 2022 to be a year with further job creation with job announcements due in in the first quarter of the year.: "Last week, we welcomed 41 jobs in Naas with Aldi, and we expect further announcements from Kildare businesses in the coming weeks."

"Working closely with our key stakeholders that include IDA Ireland, we are extremely confident that investment in the county will continue this year."

He continued: "(The) key to job creation is the certainty that businesses require in terms of energy and water supply along with a talented available workforce.

"We are engaging weekly with Eirgrid, Irish Water, Maynooth University and more to ensure businesses have the certainty that they need to invest in Kildare and the region," he concluded.