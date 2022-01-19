Kildare gardaí investigating after apartment broken into

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after an apartment was broken into in the Celbridge area on January 14 last.
The property in Hazelhatch Park had its lock damaged by the intruder.
The incident happened between 3pm and 6pm.
Gardaí in Leixlip are investigating and have appealed for information.
