Kildare County Council announces Community Monuments Fund 2022

File Pic: Connolly's Folly Obelisk, an example of a historic monument in Kildare
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced details for its Community Monuments Fund 2022.
According to KCC, the core aims of the fund are "the conservation, maintenance, protection and presentation of archaeological monuments."
"It will:
"Community Monuments Fund has 3 Streams:
According to KCC, the Community Monuments Fund provides funding for projects in relation to Archaeological Monuments that are included in the Record of Monuments and Places (RMP) under the National Monuments Act 1930 (as amended) and Archaeological Monuments that are identified in the Sites and Monuments Record compiled by the National Monuments Service.
KCC added: "Eligible projects will be drawn from the following categories:
The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, February 11 2022.
Applications can be sent for the attention of The Heritage Officer, Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, County Kildare.
KCC has said that enquiries can be sent to heritage@kildarecoco.ie.
Further information can be found by clicking here.
