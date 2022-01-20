Kildare Gardaí say L-driver speeding at 132km per hour tested positive for cannabis

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speeding check yesterday when they detected a car travelling at a speed of 132km/hr.
The driver was found to be using a Learner's Permit and tested positive for cannabis consumption.
The driver was arrested and the car seized.
Court proceedings are due to follow.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the N7 recently when they stopped a car and found that the vehicle had no tax for 596 days and that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner driver with no L-plates displayed.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.
