Primary school in Kildare seeking to build €100k extension

Cadamstown National School near Moyvalley is seeking tenders from contractors for works.
Being built is a single storey extension to the east side of the existing school consisting of a Special Education Teacher room and entrance lobby.
A single-storey stand-alone General Classroom and toilets is also in the designs.
Planning permission was granted last year for the works.
The estimated construction cost of the project is €101,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
