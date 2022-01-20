Irish Water fix burst water mains in North Kildare

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, have completed repairs to a burst water main impacting supply to customers in Leixlip, Shinkeen Road, Celbridge and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews were mobilised this morning and worked throughout the day to repair it. Whilst supply is starting to return to many properties some customers located on higher ground or at the end of the network may continue to experience temporary low water pressure and /or outages as water refills the network.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water, said, “The repairs were conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie